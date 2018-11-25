Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $385,000 Holdings in Momo Inc (MOMO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 60.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Momo were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $494.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.37 million. Momo had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

