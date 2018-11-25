Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Position Lifted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.24% of Noble Energy worth $35,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

