NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Receives $14.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several research firms recently commented on NGL. ValuEngine downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director John T. Raymond purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $552,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.65.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -229.41%.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.