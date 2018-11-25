Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,485,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Newmont Mining worth $2,189,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Mining from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NEM opened at $32.46 on Friday. Newmont Mining Corp has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $126,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,174.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $63,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,363.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $670,690. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

