Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Position Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Newell Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,507,000 after purchasing an additional 190,217 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 46.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Newell Brands by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 676,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the period. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares during the period.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

