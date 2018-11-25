NEVERDIE (NDC) Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One NEVERDIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEVERDIE has a market cap of $198,417.00 and $0.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEVERDIE has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00025551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00125475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00191493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.08054197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009204 BTC.

NEVERDIE Token Profile

NEVERDIE launched on June 30th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official website is neverdie.com . NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEVERDIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEVERDIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEVERDIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

