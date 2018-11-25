NetCoin (NET) Reaches Market Cap of $166,683.00

NetCoin (CURRENCY:NET) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, NetCoin has traded flat against the dollar. NetCoin has a total market cap of $166,683.00 and $0.00 worth of NetCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.02284428 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00523660 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00027833 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00016851 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017971 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008028 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About NetCoin

NetCoin is a POW/POS coin that uses the Scrypt Hybrid hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NetCoin’s total supply is 787,126,712 coins. NetCoin’s official message board is forum.netcoin.io . NetCoin’s official Twitter account is @Netcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NetCoin is /r/NetcoinBeginners/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NetCoin is netcoin.io

NetCoin Coin Trading

NetCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

