NetApp (NTAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetApp reported stellar second-quarter results and provided an encouraging forthcoming outlook. The company is benefitting from strong product adoption, increasing deal wins, and expanding customer base across varied geographies. Moreover, the company’s transition to data fabric strategy (a software-defined approach to data management) is expanding business opportunities. Further, the company increased momentum of its HCI and expanded new cloud partnerships, which contributed to overall revenue growth. Management remains hopeful about making the most of the exponential rate of data growth with its cloud-integrated all-flash solutions that fit well with hybrid cloud infrastructure. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, declining OEM revenues and competition remain the headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.78.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $175,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $666,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,865.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,805 shares of company stock worth $8,227,046 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 270.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after buying an additional 1,702,432 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in NetApp by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 878,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,962,000 after buying an additional 92,890 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in NetApp by 36.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 407,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

