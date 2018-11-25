NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) Receives $19.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

NCS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NCI Building Systems has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCI Building Systems will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 719,249 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 6,775.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 437,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 398,941 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 272,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,781,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

