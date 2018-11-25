Navient (NAVI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Navient stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.74, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. Navient has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Navient by 1,306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Navient by 3,376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 324,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Navient by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,057,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 549,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Navient by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 201,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

