National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.30

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 206668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,535,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,746,283,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,524,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,073,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,012,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $4,815,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/national-oilwell-varco-nov-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-31-30.html.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.