National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.30

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 206668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.29 and a beta of 1.03.
National-Oilwell Varco announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,535,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,746,283,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,524,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,073,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,012,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $4,815,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)
National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
