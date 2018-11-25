Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,009,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,753,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009,500 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $48,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 382,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 127,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

