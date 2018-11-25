Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,934 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $78,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth $226,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $494.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.28.

In related news, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $1,068,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $835,400.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total transaction of $863,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $380.40 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $370.79 and a 12 month high of $481.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/nan-shan-life-insurance-co-ltd-cuts-position-in-equinix-inc-eqix.html.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.