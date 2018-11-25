NAGA (NGC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.09 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, NAGA has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003173 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit and Cobinhood. NAGA has a market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $27,511.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00124494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00189709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.08397378 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027204 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,420,636 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.