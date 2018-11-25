Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Foot Locker (FL) a $44.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $51.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.91.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,178,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 85,314 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,953,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $290,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,150 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

