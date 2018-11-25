Moneta (MONETA) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Moneta has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneta coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moneta has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00751993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00017229 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00001548 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Moneta is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2015. The official website for Moneta is moneta.io . Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io

Moneta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

