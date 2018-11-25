Momo (MOMO) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Momo’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

MOMO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. 86 Research upgraded Momo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TH Capital reduced their target price on Momo to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.53.

MOMO opened at $31.67 on Thursday. Momo has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Momo had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $494.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Momo will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 19.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $11,478,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 29.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 154.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 53,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 63.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

