Momo Inc (MOMO) Stake Boosted by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Momo by 39.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 490,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,477,000 after buying an additional 139,791 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Momo by 179.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 321,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Momo by 87.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Momo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Momo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 360,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Momo had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $494.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/momo-inc-momo-stake-boosted-by-granite-point-capital-management-l-p.html.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.