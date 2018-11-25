Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Position Reduced by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 290.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after acquiring an additional 748,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 33.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,805,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,805,000 after acquiring an additional 709,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,044,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,522,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $542,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Woys purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,719,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 12,868 shares of company stock worth $1,703,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 230.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

