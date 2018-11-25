MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,299 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $53,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter worth $2,022,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 255,961 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 522,979 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 216,100 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $75.96.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KORS. ValuEngine lowered Michael Kors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Michael Kors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Michael Kors from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

In other Michael Kors news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $13,245,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $435,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,516 shares of company stock valued at $36,817,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

