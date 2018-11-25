MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,930 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other AFLAC news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,590.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of AFL opened at $44.47 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,930 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/mml-investors-services-llc-buys-3930-shares-of-aflac-incorporated-afl.html.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.