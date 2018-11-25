MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,331,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,538,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 2,680.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter.

COMT opened at $34.89 on Friday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

