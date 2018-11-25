MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,218 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $120,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $27,774,242.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,182,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $879,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,256 shares of company stock worth $43,588,422. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

