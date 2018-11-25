Mizuho Bank Ltd. Invests $49.61 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 440,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,614,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.8% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mizuho Bank Ltd. owned 0.17% of SPDR Gold Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,910.0% during the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 75.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 89.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

GLD stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.06 and a 1-year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

