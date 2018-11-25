Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 392,120 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,461,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $77,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter valued at $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 255.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 38.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTD. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TD Ameritrade in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-sells-392120-shares-of-td-ameritrade-holding-corp-amtd.html.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.