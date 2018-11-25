Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,984,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.07% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $342,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,191,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,057,000 after purchasing an additional 438,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 940,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177,290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,186,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 692.9% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 153,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,570,000 after purchasing an additional 133,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $121.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.3693 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

