Minerva Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in SAExploration Holdings Inc (SAEX)

Minerva Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,567 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 4.19% of SAExploration worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:SAEX opened at $4.10 on Friday. SAExploration Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

SAExploration Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

