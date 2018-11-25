Miners’ Reward Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $501.00 (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $479,875.00 and $501.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00001168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00127260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00190418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.60 or 0.07736267 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

