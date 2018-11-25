Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Miller Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

MLR opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $319.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Miller Industries stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Miller Industries worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

