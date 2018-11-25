Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $52.12 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,931.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,569 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 52.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,005,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,879 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10,330.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7,456.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,551,481 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,481 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 24th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $4,061,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,238,415.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock worth $52,100,893. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

