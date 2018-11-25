Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,429 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $968,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,327,629.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Zane M. Burke sold 151,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $9,934,969.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,633.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,496 shares of company stock valued at $67,071,136 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Cerner had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Swann raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.98.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

