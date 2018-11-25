Microsoft Co. (MSFT) is Comerica Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161,258 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $228,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,452,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,972 shares in the company, valued at $37,842,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 479,080 shares of company stock worth $52,100,893 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

