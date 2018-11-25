Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,800 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Michael Kors by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,403 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $37,956,000 after buying an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Michael Kors during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Michael Kors during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Michael Kors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Michael Kors by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORS opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $12,187,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $435,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,516 shares of company stock valued at $36,817,667. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KORS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Michael Kors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michael Kors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Michael Kors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

