Michael Cooper Purchases 26,600 Shares of DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM) Stock

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) Director Michael Cooper purchased 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$186,200.00.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Michael Cooper purchased 6,600 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Michael Cooper purchased 6,500 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$45,500.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Michael Cooper purchased 575,600 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,029,200.00.

TSE:DRM opened at C$7.02 on Friday. DREAM Unlimited Corp has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$10.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$11.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

