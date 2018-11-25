Methanex Co. (MEOH) Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,820 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.04% of Methanex worth $64,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Methanex had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 34.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

