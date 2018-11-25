Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €102.00 by Berenberg Bank

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €102.00 ($118.60) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.89 ($114.99).

FRA MRK opened at €97.92 ($113.86) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

