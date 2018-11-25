Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 264,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 187,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $76.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $19,611,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 971,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,103,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

