Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Reduced by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $74.67 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

