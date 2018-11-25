Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Increases Holdings in Aon PLC (AON)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 110.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.10% of AON worth $38,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AON by 110.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AON by 1,468.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in AON by 50.0% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $130.87 and a 1-year high of $166.41.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of AON from $165.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.38.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,000. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

