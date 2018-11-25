Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $60,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 746,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 925,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 52,717 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 91,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $5,409,653.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $2,698,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,370,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,625 shares of company stock worth $16,971,970 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $81.95.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

