Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys Shares of 759,695 Mosaic Co (MOS)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 759,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 123.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mosaic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

