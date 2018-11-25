Megacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a market cap of $170,608.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00768786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00002444 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,606,794 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

