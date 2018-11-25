MEG Energy (MEG) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at CIBC

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$8.03 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.28 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $746,820 over the last quarter.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

