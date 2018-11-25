Meet Group (MEET) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Meet Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Meet Group stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Meet Group has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $292.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Meet Group had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 87,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $412,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Garrett Rhodes bought 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $45,183.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,466 shares in the company, valued at $303,356.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,431,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEET. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 44,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

