Medtronic (MDT) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.47.

MDT stock opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.56. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,134 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,901. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

