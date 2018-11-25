Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) will announce $167.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.72 million and the lowest is $166.60 million. Medidata Solutions reported sales of $141.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year sales of $636.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.10 million to $638.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $755.09 million, with estimates ranging from $746.30 million to $759.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDSO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

In related news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $487,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the third quarter worth $205,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter worth $235,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter worth $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the third quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDSO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $72.76. 166,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,715. Medidata Solutions has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

