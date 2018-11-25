Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Position Lifted by Axa

Axa increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,096,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,715,000 after buying an additional 840,443 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 70,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 191,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 143,718 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 149,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 124.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $175,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,581.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/medical-properties-trust-inc-mpw-position-lifted-by-axa.html.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.