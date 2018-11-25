MediBloc [QRC20] Market Cap Tops $7.23 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $31,000.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.02869055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.04379149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00757859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.01475830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00118351 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.01690084 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00489841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

