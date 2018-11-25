MCAP Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (MCAP)

MCAP (CURRENCY:MCAP) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. MCAP has a market cap of $52,548.00 and approximately $965.00 worth of MCAP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MCAP has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar. One MCAP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00025551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00125475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00191493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.08054197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009204 BTC.

MCAP Token Profile

MCAP’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. MCAP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,490,000 tokens. MCAP’s official website is bitcoingrowthfund.com/mcap . MCAP’s official Twitter account is @MCAPlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

MCAP Token Trading

MCAP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCAP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCAP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCAP using one of the exchanges listed above.

