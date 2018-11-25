MAXIMUS (MMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $71.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS, Inc. is an extremely dynamic and complex organization that offers government and industry a range of unique services, products, and solutions. The diverse services and products that MAXIMUS offers may be categorized into three groups: Government Program Management and Operations, Consulting, and Systems. Government Program Management and Operations focuses on having a measurable impact on the lives of the citizens we help government serve. The insights of MAXIMUS Consulting, and the technological innovations advanced through Systems, help government gain program efficiencies and pursue improvements that in turn benefit citizens. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. MAXIMUS has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $558.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MAXIMUS will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 44,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,859,689.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,476 shares in the company, valued at $32,071,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $987,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493,476 shares in the company, valued at $32,475,655.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,222 shares of company stock worth $4,307,909. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $453,284,000 after buying an additional 445,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,305,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,960,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,677,000 after buying an additional 286,792 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,575,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,498,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,406,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,527,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

